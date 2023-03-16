Easter Holiday programme returns throughout Buckinghamshire providing activities and hot meals

Bucks Council has finalised its Easter Holiday activities programme supporting eligible families.

Children who take advantage of the free scheme will receive a hot meal during the day.

Called the Helping Hand and Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, 45 different locations in Bucks are running schemes. Eligible children from Reception up to Year 11 are encouraged to come along.

Programmes range from day trips, adventure activities, sports games, dance exhibitions, cookery clubs, and more.

Each child or young person can attend up to four HAF sessions over Easter.

This is a Government funded initiative which is ran by Bucks Council.

A full list of when and where HAF programmes are taking place can be found the council website here.

Councillor Anita Cranmer, said: “Each year, the HAF programme is a great success in Buckinghamshire, and I am pleased that we have once again been able to provide such a great free resource for eligible children and young people. I am hoping that even more children will make use of this fun-filled programme this year, as they can enjoy a fun activity and a healthy meal, as well as learn new skills and make new friends.

“There are many fun activities running in Buckinghamshire during the Easter holidays, and if the popularity of the clubs during the last few years has been any indication, I’d urge parents and carers to use their HAF booking codes and book their children on as early as possible to avoid any disappointments.”

In addition to the holiday activities, Bucks Council’s helping hand scheme is providing eligible families with a digital £30 food voucher code to use during the Easter holidays. Children and young people who receive free school meals are eligible for a £30 voucher code, as well as those receiving early years’ pupil premium or two-year-old funded free education places.