EastEnders star joins cast for Aylesbury panto Beauty and the Beast

EastEnders and Benidorm star Danny Walters has been announced as the latest big name in the Waterside Theatre’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Danny, who plays the role of Keanu Taylor in the soap, will be playing the Beast in the pantomime in Aylesbury which runs from December 6 to January 5 2020.

Danny Walters is starring as Beast in this year's Aylesbury Waterside Theatre pantomime

In January 2017, after having been in EastEnders for less than a year, Danny won a public vote which meant he took home the ‘Best Newcomer’ title at the National Television Awards.

Other roles in Danny’s acting career have included Tiger Dyke in ITV comedy Benidorm and Leslie Matlin in BBC drama Call the Midwife.

It is not the first time Danny has performed as Beast in Beauty and the Beast - he played the role to great acclaim last year in Blackpool's Grand Theatre.

He said: "The atmosphere during panto is electric, and I’ve heard the audiences in Bucks are hard core panto fans!

"I don’t want to wish away the summer but I genuinely can’t wait to get started.’

Danny is the third name announced for Beauty and the Beast, and will be starring alongside Bucks Herald columnist Andy Collins and La Voix, who will be playing Louis and Polly Pot et Pan during the show.

Tickets start at £13 and can be booked by visiting www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or calling 0844 871 7607.