Early bird tickets are closing soon for the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity’s Santa Dashes, which are taking place in Buckingham and Haddenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of these popular fundraising events across the county takes place in Buckingham on Sunday December 1, starting at the Community Centre on Cornwalls Meadow at 10.30am.

Then a week later the Haddenham Santa Dash takes place, on Sunday December 8, starting outside Haddenham Village Hall at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early bird tickets will close a month before each event, so November 1 for the Buckingham edition and November 8 for the Haddenham one.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice is holding three Santa Dashes across the county in December - in Buckingham, Haddenham and Wycombe

A new Santa Dash event is also coming to Buckinghamshire in December, with a Wycombe edition, including the opportunity to run around Wycombe Wanderers Football Club’s pitch, scheduled for Sunday December 15.

Early bird tickets for this new Santa Dash event close on November 15.

The Santa Dashes include 2.5km and 5km routes, and are open to participants of all ages and abilities, who are welcome to either run, walk or jog the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early bird entry fees are £12 for adults and £8 for under-16s, including a Santa hat, mince pie and commemorative Santa Dash medal.

Bill Richards, community and events fundraiser for the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity said: “Our Santa Dashes are a fantastic festive event for the whole family.

“Last year’s Santa Dashes raised over £6,000 helping us care for local patients and their families.

“We’re hoping to make this year’s event even bigger and better!”

You can find out more and register for any of the Santa Dashes through the Eventbrite website.