E-scooters will be back on Buckinghamshire roads following provider change​​​​​​​

E-scooters will return to roads in Buckinghamshire next month under a new provider, it has been confirmed.

From November 12, Voi will take over the rental scheme from Zipp Mobility after the latter lost its insurance provider, Buckinghamshire Council said.

The new company will rent out scooters in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough for the remainder of the current trial of the vehicles, which ends on May 31, 2026.

Confirmation of the news by Peter Martin, the council’s deputy cabinet member for transport, ends months of uncertainty after Zipp’s fleets of scooters were suddenly taken off streets across the county and the country.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Earlier this year, Zipp’s insurance provider withdrew from the UK and other European markets, and with no economically suitable replacement, Zipp Mobility, along with some other e-scooter providers had to prematurely stop operating in the UK.”

Cllr Martin said the electric vehicles would return to their previous locations in Bucks from next month under Voi Technology – a ‘leading European e-scooter operator’.

He added: “Buckinghamshire Council, Zipp and Voi are committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

“Zipp users will soon be notified of how to download the Voi app and start using their e-scooters, allowing them to continue enjoying the convenience of e-scooters.”

Zipp’s scooters in Buckinghamshire began being removed from the county’s streets in July and were unable for riders to rent due to what the council called ‘an unexpected issue’.

The unitary authority then said in August that the issue was ‘taking longer to resolve than hoped’ but that it was working with the supplier and the Department for Transport (DfT) on a solution.

Issues with Zipp scooters becoming unavailable to rent and the company’s app vanishing from online stores were also reported in neighbouring Slough in June – just a month into the borough council’s trial.

Pembrokeshire County Council and Somerset Council also reported issues with availability.

In February this year, the DfT extended national trials of the e-scooters to further assess the vehicles and consider legislation to legalise them.

The trial also aims to discourage the illegal use of private e-scooters on the road or in public spaces, such as parks, street pavements, and shopping centres.

Thames Valley Police said last month that it seized 118 e-scooters and e-bikes between June and September this year.

Bucks Council said it implemented its electric scooter rental trial to help support a ‘green’ alternative to local travel that is ‘convenient, clean and affordable and helps to mitigate reduced public transport capacity’.

It said the vehicles can reduce reliance on car trips, reduce congestion and improve air quality.

Zipp has been approached for comment.