E-scooter company to move parking bay in Aylesbury after pensioner complains it intruded on her privacy

Zipp Mobility has agreed to move an e-scooter parking bay in Aylesbury after receiving complaints it caused a nuisance to residents.

A scooter bay located on Fowler Road was set up just metres away from homes within the residency.

Zipp Mobility is the company tasked with providing e-scooters to people in Bucks, in an agreement organised by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia says the bay is two-metres away from her home

One resident reported several issues she had with the placement of the scooter bay, both to the council and the scooter company directly.

Patricia Thobourne said the bay provided a focal point for youngsters to congregate around her home, with noise levels reaching a point where she felt forced to call the police.

The pensioner, who lives on her own, said she felt the bay had led to an intrusion on her privacy allowing youngsters to take pictures of themselves right by her bedroom.

Another frustration Patricia felt was a lack of communication from the scooter company. She first contacted the company in the middle of June after being alerted by Bucks Council that it was the company's responsibility to allocate bays for the scooters.

After first contacting the company on June 21, it wasn't until July 7 that she was told an investigation into the parking bay would be launched.

Patricia never heard back from the company after this.

A spokesperson for Zipp Mobility responded, saying: "We would like to confirm we are in the process of removing this parking bay. This parking bay was one of our more popular parking locations in the area so we will endeavour to find a more suitable location so we can continue to serve the residents of the Fowler Road area. As always, we welcome suggestions for new bay locations.

"Despite this incident we would like to emphasise that the vast majority of feedback we receive from Buckinghamshire residents is overwhelmingly positive. Since launching our service in Bucks late last year, we estimate we have reduced carbon emissions in the area by over 17 tonnes.

"We have provided over 60,000 journeys travelling over 125,000 miles and created five jobs in Bucks in the process. We will take this feedback onboard and use it to improve our service so we can continue to assist Buckinghamshire Council in reaching its ambitious climate action targets."