Dung Beatles to recreate Abbey Road magic on 50th anniversary at The Waterside

Beatles tribute act The Dung Beatles are set to recreate the spirit of the iconic Abbey Road album on the 50th anniversary of its release.

The classic Beatles ‘Abbey Road’ album was released on 26 September 1969.

The Dung Beatles

Now, 50 years to the day, Aylesbury’s Dung Beatles will play the album in its entirety (and other Beatles classic tracks) at the Waterside on 26 September 2019.

The band has been gaining a steady following in the Aylesbury area over the last three years and this will be their biggest concert so far.

Comprised of Aylesbury Music’s Danny Prendergast (guitar/vocals), Steve Hillier (guitar/vocals), Phil Toler (bass/vocals), Martin Kent (keyboards/vocals) and Mick Ashton (drums/vocals), the band will be augmented by local brass section The Hornettes.

Promoter David Stopps, said: "The Dung Beatles are rated as one of the best Beatles bands on the planet, come and support local music on 26 September. It will be a night to remember and the biggest and most prestigious night of the band’s career."

The Dung Beatles performing at The King and Queen in Wendover

For tickets go to https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-dung-beatles/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/