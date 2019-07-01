Duck Race is Aylesbury's newest family event, and it's all in aid of local Lymphoma Action charity

Make a splash this summer by joining in with Lymphoma Action’s first-ever duck race on Saturday 10 August - supported by The Bucks Herald.

The Aylesbury-based charity supports people all over the UK who are affected by lymphoma, the fifth most common cancer in the UK. By bringing its brand new duck race to the town – which will see hundreds of rubber ducks bobbing along the Aylesbury Arm of the Grand Union Canal – the charity hopes to raise crucial funds for and awareness of the condition that affects 125,000 people in the UK, with a new case being diagnosed every 27 seconds.

In a town famed for its duck heritage, a duck race seems the perfect homage to the world-famous Aylesbury duck, as well as a fun way for families and businesses to raise vital funds and awareness of lymphoma. The easily recognisable, large, white duck with its pink bill and orange feet remains a symbol of the town – even though its century-long duck-rearing success began to decline in the 1860s.

Individuals, families and businesses keen to take part in the Lymphoma Action duck race can sponsor and name their duck by going to www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DuckRace during July. Duck sponsorship costs just £2.50 with the first duck across the finish line winning £100, the second £75 and the third £50. And there’ll be a bonus prize of £25 for the most original duck name. You don’t need to live locally to take part; Lymphoma Action will film and stream (no pun intended!) the race on social media. But if you do live nearby, head down to the canal basin off Exchange Street, in front of the University by 11:30am ready for the 11:45am big launch to see your duck in action and meet staff and volunteers from the charity.

Sarah Thorn, Lymphoma Action’s Community and Partnerships Manager and designated ‘Head Mallard’ and Adjudicator for the race itself, said: “We’re really excited about our inaugural duck race and we’d love loads of local people to really get behind this event by sponsoring a duck for themselves or for family and friends – in fact why not increase your chances of winning and sponsor more than one duck? We would love local people to come along and cheer for their duck and find out about lymphoma, the UK’s fifth most common cancer. We hope this will become an annual event on the Aylesbury calendar; we’ll certainly be retrieving and re-using all the ducks!”

Visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DuckRace or call Sarah on 01296 619435 to sponsor and name your duck ready for starter’s orders on 10 August.