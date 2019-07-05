Duchess of Cornwall set to visit RAF Halton next week

On July 11, the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the RAF Halton as part of the base's 100th anniversary celebrations.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness will view the reconstructed World War I Trenches and meet service personnel undertaking training before opening the brand new R.A.F. Halton Youth Activities Centre.

The RAF Halton site

The trenches have been built to replicate those that were built at the site to train soldiers on how to survive at the Western Front.

Duchess Camilla will meet a number of re-enactors who will be dressed in uniforms of the period.

Following this she will be shown new recruits to RAF Halton, who will then proceed to showcase their preparations for a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training serial and be shown an interactive weapon handling session.

The Duchess will also meet children from the local RAF Halton school, along with children from the local Scouts, Guides and Airplay groups.

She will then sign a visitors book and unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening of the new RAF Halton Youth Activities Centre.