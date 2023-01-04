Drop off your empty sweet tubs at Buckingham pub to be recycled for charity

If you’ve got empty plastic sweet tubs left over from Christmas, and your blue-lidded bin’s already full to bursting, you can drop them off at a Buckingham pub to be recycled for charity.

Greene King is once again running its Tub2Pub recycling scheme and customers can drop off their empty plastic sweet and biscuit tubs at their local Greene King pub until February 19.

Advertisement

The White Hart in Buckingham is one of more than 1,600 Greene King pubs that are acting as drop-off points for people to leave their empty plastic confectionery and biscuit containers. Last year, the scheme saw 24,000 tubs, or three tonnes of plastic, saved from landfill.

Over 1,600 Greene King pubs are acting as drop-off points

This is the third year Greene King has partnered with co-cre8 in the Tub2Pub scheme. Co-cre8 specialises in recycling the hard polypropylene plastic which the tubs are made of. Money raised from the sale of the resulting granulated plastic will be passed on to Greene King’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Peter Goodwin, managing director and co-founder of co-cre8, said: “We are delighted to be working with Greene King again in 2023. Our successful partnership means there is an extensive network of pubs across the country where people can drop off their empty tubs. It’s simple, convenient and effective. It’s good for customers, charity and the environment.”

Advertisement

Find your nearest pub by visiting www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/tub2pub