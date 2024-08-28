Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected on the M40 and M25 due to roadworks over the next month.

Drivers in and around Buckinghamshire have been warned of road closures on the M40 and M25 expected to continue up to the end of September.

They include:

> M40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some road closures of up to 30 minutes can be expected

> A40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Other road closures expected to cause moderate delays include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, are as follows:

> M40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 55 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> M25, from 7pm August 27 to 3am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, mobile lane closures for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm August 27 to 3am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, mobile lane closures for maintenance work.

> M40, from 9pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 9pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M4, from 10pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 8/9 to junction 7, Lane closures for technology work.

> A404, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A404, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A404 entry slip road to M40 northbound, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> A404, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound to M40, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 10pm August 28 to 5am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> A404, from 9pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40, junction 4 Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> A404, from 9pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound to M40, junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 10pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm August 31 to 5.30am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane and link road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A40, from 10.30pm September 1 to 5.30am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 18 to junction 16, Lane and slip road closuresanti for electrical works, diversion via M40, junction 1 and return and junction 18 and return.

> A5, from 9.30am September 2 to 3.30pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Little Brickhill - multiway traffic signals for utility repair and maintenance works on behalf of EE Ltd.

> A43, from 1pm September 2 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, slip road, layby and lane closures for horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 7, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 1, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 4, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 7 to junction 4, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 7, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

>M25, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 15 to junction 14, link roads and carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via local authorities.

> M40, from 9pm September 3 to 5am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> A404, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 10.15pm September 3 to 5am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> A43, from 9.30am September 4 to 3.30pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Whitfield to Silverstone, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

> M4, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 7, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> A404, from 9pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A404 southbound, Marlow, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> A40, from 10pm September 7 to 5.30am September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 16 to junction 18, Lane and slip road closure for Electrical works, diversion via National Highways and Local Authorities.

> M4, from 10pm September 7 to 5.30am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 5, Lane closure for structure works.

> M40, from 10.15pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2 exit slip road, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 10.15pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

> M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M4, from 10pm September 9 to 5.30am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 4B to junction 5, Lane closures for lantern inspections.

> M40, from 10.15pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.