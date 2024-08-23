Drivers in Buckinghamshire warned of road closure delays on M25 and M40

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Buckinghamshire will have 47 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Most are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

> M40, from 9pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closure for maintenance work.

Road closures to watch out for over the next fortnight

> M40, from 10pm August 18 to 5.30am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 10pm August 18 to 5.30am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1a to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance work.

> A43, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Brackley, slip road, layby and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

> M40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> M25, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise link road to M40 southbound, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> M40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 1, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

> A40, from 10pm August 1 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 36 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> M40, from 9pm August 20 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 5, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm August 20 to 5am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 14 to junction 15, Lane closures for technology replacement works.

> A43, from 10pm August 21 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Silverstone, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> A43, from 1pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Baynards Green to Evenley, carriageway, layby and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

> M40, from 9pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 8a to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M4, from 10pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 8/9 to junction 7, Lane closures for technology work.

> A404, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3 to junction 5, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> A404, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A404 entry slip road to M40 northbound, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

> A404, from 9.30pm August 28 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound to M40, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 10pm August 28 to 5am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> A404, from 9pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40, junction 4 Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> A404, from 9pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A404 northbound to M40, junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

> M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M40, from 10pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8a, Lane closures for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm August 31 to 5.30am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane and link road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways roads.

> A40, from 10.30pm September 1 to 5.30am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 18 to junction 16, Lane and slip road closuresanti for electrical works, diversion via M40, junction 1 and return and junction 18 and return.

> A43, from 1pm September 2 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, slip road, layby and lane closures for horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 7, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 4 to junction 1, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 1 to junction 4, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 7 to junction 4, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 7pm September 2 to 7am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 9 to junction 7, mobile lane closure for maintenance work.

> M40, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M40, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for maintenance works.

> M25, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for technology works.

> M25, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 15 to junction 14, link roads and carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via local authorities.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​