Driver who sped past marked police car in Aylesbury caught drug driving for second time

A driver who sped past a marked police car while racing round residential streets in a 30mph zone in Aylesbury tested positive for cannabis.

Thames Valley Police Roads Policing officers posted on Facebook after they spotted the Ford Fiesta on Friday afternoon (March 3) “doing its best MarioKart impression as it raced around the mean streets of Bedgrove, passing our marked police car in its haste”.

The vehicle also had a recent ANPR marker for drug driving which was flagged up on the police system, and the car was followed and stopped nearby.

The driver tested positive for cannabis on a drugwipe

The officers said: “The driver was not very happy, but he knew the score having been arrested recently for a very similar offence.

“Our driver got out of the car along with a waft of cannabis and provided a preliminary roadside sample of saliva on a drugwipe, which gave us a positive indication in less than a minute for cannabis.”

The driver was handcuffed and taken to Milton Keynes Police Station for a blood procedure.