Driver caught near Bicester after swerving across M40 for 15 miles with rear window missing, deployed airbags and no tyre on rim
The vehicle was reported to have bounced off the central reservation at least four times
A driver faces prosecution after this smashed-up car was seen bouncing off the central barrier of the M40 from Warwickshire to Bicester at 6.15am today (Monday, February 27).
The driver was reported to have been swerving between lanes, hitting the central reservation on at least four occasions and continuing to drive with no rear window, deployed airbags and no tyre left on the rim.
When Thames Valley Police Roads Policing officers caught up with the driver, he passed their breath, drug and field impairment tests. He now faces a prosecution for dangerous driving.
A police spokesman said: “The risk posed to the public by this driver, who was swerving across the motorway for in excess of 15 miles in this condition, was substantial.
"Tiredness is no defence and the prolonged nature of this standard of driving makes it dangerous. He passed our tests showing he was not under the influence and there are no medical concerns.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 and ask for p5706 to be notified with their contact details.