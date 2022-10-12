A Buckingham teenager has had a spectacular win at the world-famous Horse of the Year Show.

Katie Robinson, aged 19, won the NAF Five Star bronze league final with her 13-year-old mare Mervs Thanks A Million II.

Katie, who attended The Buckingham School, is now a full-time rider, with six horses which she keeps at her Gawcott stables, where she trains.

Katie Robinson celebrates her HOYS win on Mervs Thanks A Million II

She said: “I’ve been horse riding before I could even walk. It’s something I’ve done my whole life and I’ve worked really hard to get to the top.”

But it hasn’t always been an easy ride for Katie.

She said: “I’ve had extremely challenging horses which nearly pushed me off the edge of my horse riding career, but with hard work, a great family and lots of persistence I managed to find an amazing horse which has made all my dreams come true.”

To get into the HOYS NAF Five Star bronze league final, Katie first had to get through two qualifying rounds – the first at Codham Park in Essex, where she had to jump triple-clear and Top 7 to qualify for the semi finals, and then the semi finals themselves, in Somerset, where she was among the top seven to make it into the finals.

Katie said: “Since the age of about 14, I have attended Horse of the Year Show every year, just as a spectator. I would sit in the stands and dream that one day it would be me jumping around in the arena.

“Well, this year not only did I jump in the arena but I took the HOYS 2022 champion title!

“As my first shot at Horse of the Year Show, I never believed it would be me walking away with the bronze league title - but it was.

"The feeling was something I just can’t describe, a feeling that every little horse rider would ever dream of.”

