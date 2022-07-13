A Dr Who fan from Tring has made his own character and costume to raise awareness about eczema.

George Page, who has the skin condition, couldn’t decide which Doctor to dress up as when he went to a Dr Who convention.

With the help of his mum, Louise and her friend Emma, he created his costume including an orange and purple ribbon, the eczema awareness colours.

George showed off his creative costume at Dr Who conventions.

George also wore jewellery he makes to raise funds for Eczema Outreach Support (EOS), a charity for children with eczema and their families.

He debuted Eczema Awareness Doctor at the conventions in Bedford and Wiltshire, with fans asking about the condition and the sixth Doctor, Colin Baker, commending the creativity of his look.

His mum said: "The costume was a big hit and he loved telling people all about it and why he was wearing it and about Eczema Outreach Support.

Louise added: “He is a chatty, confident boy and happily told everyone how eczema affects him and that it is not contagious.”

George, who has had eczema since he was a toddler, took photos from the convention into school and told all his classmates about eczema.

He plans to wear the Eczema Awareness Doctor costume at more Dr Who conventions this year.

Christine Roxburgh, CEO of Eczema Outreach Support, said: "George has been a fantastic fundraiser for EOS over the years, and his idea to spread the message of EOS and what eczema is at conventions was a great one.”