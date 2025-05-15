Dozens of treasure finds reported in Bucks and finders get a share of any reward

A metal detectorist. Picture: Adam Davy PA

There were dozens of treasure finds reported in Buckinghamshire last year, new figures show – and the finders are often quids in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the Treasure Act of 1996, any potentially historically significant items or artefacts discovered in England and Wales must be reported to the relevant authorities for examination.

If experts consider it to be treasure, it can be claimed by a museum, with the finder receiving a share of any reward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Detectorists Institute and Foundation, which represents metal detectorists across the UK, called for more funding for the museums tasked with preserving and displaying historic treasure.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Justice show there were 24 treasure finds declared to coroners in 2024 in Buckinghamshire.

This was in line with the year before.

Across England and Wales, the number of suspected treasure finds reached a new all-time high of 1,363, an increase of 144 discoveries on 2023.

Part of this increase is due to changes in the legal definition of treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago, the Government changed the rules so objects of historical importance more than 200 years old will now fit the criteria of ‘treasure’, regardless of the type of metal they contain.

Previously the threshold was set at 300 years.

At the time, it said the changes would mean "more artefacts can be saved for the nation", and more new discoveries could go on public display.

The first item to benefit from the new rules was the Guthrum silver penny, the first silver coin found to have been minted by a Viking ruler in Britain, which was discovered in Norfolk and declared treasure in September.

But Keith Westcott, founder of the DIF, warned caring for historical items "places a significant financial burden on museums and local heritage bodies", while funding for conservation is "regrettably, in decline".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "If we are to ensure that culturally important finds like the Guthrum penny are not only reported but meaningfully preserved and studied, urgent attention must be given to supporting the institutions that care for them.

"Detectorists are increasingly aware of their role in stewardship—a principle the DIF actively promotes through education and the development of professional standards—but this must be matched by national support for the heritage infrastructure that underpins responsible discovery."

The figures also show across England and Wales there were 500 inquests concluded into finds by coroners. Of these, 98% (491) returned a conclusion of treasure, an increase from 96% in 2023.