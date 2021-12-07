Don't miss Santa on his rounds in Buckingham and at the Christmas Parade

Santa is on his rounds again in Buckingham, and the Advertiser is pleased to bring you his full schedule of stops.

Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary organise the itinerary of visits between them, with Santa making his first appearance in Buckingham at the town centre Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 27.

The Santa Floats are now making their annual visits to the estates of Buckingham and the local villages, with Santa’s little helpers doing their best to make sure the Santa rounds are as safe and socially distanced as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buckingham Table Santa Float

And everyone will have the chance to see Santa when the Buckingham Table float takes part in the Buckingham Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 11.

Santa Float Schedule

Wesnesday, December 8 - Meadway, London Road and Chandos Road

Saturday, December 11 - Buckingham Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 11 - Tingewick

Sunday, December 12 - Outside Waitrose

Sunday, December 12 - Thornborough and Nash

Monday, December 13 - Adstock and Padbury

Tuesday, December 14 - Water Stratford, Finmere and Westbury

Wednesday, December 15 - Gawcott, Gawcott Fields and St Rumbolds

Thursday, December 16 - Whitehead Way estate, Beech Close, Woodlands Crescent, Bradfield Avenue, Highlands Road, Moreton Drive and Watchcroft Road

Friday, December 17 - Twickenham estate and Maids Moreton (as far as but excluding Whitehead Way and Moreton Drive)

Saturday, December 18 - Lindon Village

Saturday, December 18 - Outside Lidl

Saturday, December 18 - Outside Aldi

Sunday, December 19 - Lace Hill

Sunday, December 19 - Waitrose

Sunday, December 19 - Outside Aldi

Monday, December 20 - School Lane, Nelson Street, Fishers Field, Westfields estate, Bath Lane, Wharfside Place, Addington Road, Foundry Drive

Monday, December 20 - Outside Tesco

Tuesday, December 21 - Western Avenue and Chackmore

Wednesday, December 22 - Badgers estate

Wednesday, December 22 - Tesco (daytime)

Thursday, December 23 - Tesco (daytime)

Thursday, December 23 - Lenborough Road and Mount Pleasant

Friday, December 24 - Mallard Drive