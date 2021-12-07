Don't miss Santa on his rounds in Buckingham and at the Christmas Parade
Santa Floats manned by volunteers from Buckingham Rotary and Buckingham Table are touring the town's estates and local villages - and here's the full schedule
Santa is on his rounds again in Buckingham, and the Advertiser is pleased to bring you his full schedule of stops.
Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary organise the itinerary of visits between them, with Santa making his first appearance in Buckingham at the town centre Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 27.
The Santa Floats are now making their annual visits to the estates of Buckingham and the local villages, with Santa’s little helpers doing their best to make sure the Santa rounds are as safe and socially distanced as possible.
And everyone will have the chance to see Santa when the Buckingham Table float takes part in the Buckingham Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 11.
Santa Float Schedule
Wesnesday, December 8 - Meadway, London Road and Chandos Road
Saturday, December 11 - Buckingham Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 11 - Tingewick
Sunday, December 12 - Outside Waitrose
Sunday, December 12 - Thornborough and Nash
Monday, December 13 - Adstock and Padbury
Tuesday, December 14 - Water Stratford, Finmere and Westbury
Wednesday, December 15 - Gawcott, Gawcott Fields and St Rumbolds
Thursday, December 16 - Whitehead Way estate, Beech Close, Woodlands Crescent, Bradfield Avenue, Highlands Road, Moreton Drive and Watchcroft Road
Friday, December 17 - Twickenham estate and Maids Moreton (as far as but excluding Whitehead Way and Moreton Drive)
Saturday, December 18 - Lindon Village
Saturday, December 18 - Outside Lidl
Saturday, December 18 - Outside Aldi
Sunday, December 19 - Lace Hill
Sunday, December 19 - Waitrose
Sunday, December 19 - Outside Aldi
Monday, December 20 - School Lane, Nelson Street, Fishers Field, Westfields estate, Bath Lane, Wharfside Place, Addington Road, Foundry Drive
Monday, December 20 - Outside Tesco
Tuesday, December 21 - Western Avenue and Chackmore
Wednesday, December 22 - Badgers estate
Wednesday, December 22 - Tesco (daytime)
Thursday, December 23 - Tesco (daytime)
Thursday, December 23 - Lenborough Road and Mount Pleasant
Friday, December 24 - Mallard Drive
Dates and details of the Santa Rounds can also be viewed online at buckinghamtable.org/follow-santa