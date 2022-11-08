Don’t fancy road riding in winter? Get away from cars with Aylesbury Vale cycle club

As winter draws in, with the potential for harsh road conditions and slippery ice, a local cycling club has hatched a plan to help members who may be deterred by road riding at this time of year.

Claydon Cycling Club has set up gravel rides (off-road rides) which it will be holding at weekends throughout the winter.

The first scenic ride followed a 15-mile route along local bridleways that saw members riding through fallen leaves, with a pitstop at the recently rebranded Hogshaw Farm, with its cafe and Bits for Bikes vending machine from Fully Charged Silverstone, to stock up on any bike essentials.

Off-road riding with Claydon Cycling Club

Club chairman John Bull said: “The positive comments and feedback have been brilliant, with members enjoying the change in scenery and alternative challenge that off-road cycling brings.

"Claydon Cycling Club will continue to offer weekend road rides. And, as many people have mountain bikes lurking in garages and sheds, it’s a great option to dust them off, with no need to invest in a road bike.”

The club’s gravel rides will be shorter in distance than the usual road rides, due to the change in surface, lasting about two hours including a café stop.

To join Claydon Cycling Club’s gravel rides, you need a helmet and a bike in good working condition with off-road tyres.

