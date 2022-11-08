Don’t fancy road riding in winter? Get away from cars with Aylesbury Vale cycle club
A local cycling club is running weekend ‘gravel rides’ for those deterred by road conditions
As winter draws in, with the potential for harsh road conditions and slippery ice, a local cycling club has hatched a plan to help members who may be deterred by road riding at this time of year.
Claydon Cycling Club has set up gravel rides (off-road rides) which it will be holding at weekends throughout the winter.
The first scenic ride followed a 15-mile route along local bridleways that saw members riding through fallen leaves, with a pitstop at the recently rebranded Hogshaw Farm, with its cafe and Bits for Bikes vending machine from Fully Charged Silverstone, to stock up on any bike essentials.
Most Popular
Club chairman John Bull said: “The positive comments and feedback have been brilliant, with members enjoying the change in scenery and alternative challenge that off-road cycling brings.
"Claydon Cycling Club will continue to offer weekend road rides. And, as many people have mountain bikes lurking in garages and sheds, it’s a great option to dust them off, with no need to invest in a road bike.”
The club’s gravel rides will be shorter in distance than the usual road rides, due to the change in surface, lasting about two hours including a café stop.
To join Claydon Cycling Club’s gravel rides, you need a helmet and a bike in good working condition with off-road tyres.
Advertisement
To find out more about joining Claydon Cycling Club, visit www.claydoncyclingclub.com/events and register for an account to be notified about upcoming events. For more updates, follow the club on Facebook, Instagram or Tiktok @claydoncyclingclub