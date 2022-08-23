'Don't cut back on social life as prices soar' urges Buckingham friendship group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grenville Branch of Oddfellows is a not-for-profit group with 55 local members, many of whom are older or retired.

And it fears that cutting down on social contact could have a negative effect on people’s mental health and wellbeing, as was seen during the pandemic lockdown.

So the group is making extra efforts to ensure members still have affordable social events to attend and opportunities to socialise locally.

Grenville Oddfellows members enjoy a meal at Buckingham Garden Centre

Branch secretary Doreen Sams said: “When you’re stretched financially, you’ve no choice but to look at how you can better budget or where to spend less.

“We want to remind people that socialising doesn’t need to be expensive – it’s not where you get together that matters, but that you’re just getting together.

“We saw the effect spending less time in the company of others had on our members during the pandemic and we need to make sure that, as we face another difficult time, we stay in touch and support each other.”

To celebrate national Friendship Month in September, the Grenville Branch is holding a series of inexpensive taster events, aimed at putting newcomers at ease and giving local people a chance to experience the supportive benefits of joining a friendship group.

Events include the group’s monthly jigsaw bring, buy, and swap coffee morning, from 10am on Wednesday, September 6, at Buckingham Library, starting at 10am, which is free to attend.

A barbecue at 2pm on September 10 at the Verney Centre is also free, and people are asked to bring something to share with the rest of the group.

There is also a group lunch at the Buckingham Garden Centre on September 21, where people just pay for any food they order.

“Nobody should be without company if they want it,” Doreen added. “If you’re finding it difficult to socialise in later life, or you’d like to build or extend your friendship circle, groups such as ours are a great way to meet like-minded people locally. We’d love to see you.”

Research undertaken this month by the Oddfellows showed how those aged 60-plus in the UK have on average four close friends, with three per cent saying they don’t have any.

The study also revealed that 65 per cent of over-60s said friends help them to get through difficult times.

Dr Jennifer Wild, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at Oxford University, said: “Friendship is a wonderful thing. Spending time with people who share our values and beliefs can be very motivating, and laughter with friends is proven to improve our mood.

“But friendship goes much deeper than that. The support that good friends provide can also be protective. Those with close companions they can lean on in tough times are less likely to suffer from depression..”

To register an interest in attending an Oddfellows Friendship Month taster event, or to find out more, call Doreen Sams on 07730 218723 or email [email protected]