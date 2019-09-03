Don't miss out on voting in Aylesbury's next MP! Here's how to register to vote

Politics is moving pretty fast at the moment, and Boris Johnson has hinted that there may even be a general election as early as October 14.

It's pretty safe to say that the nation is engaged with politics right now, and that's why it is more important than ever to register to vote and have your say.

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) is due to send out annual voter registration reminder forms later this week, and is asking residents to respond as quickly as possible in order to help save money and avoid a personal visit by a canvasser in October.

All properties in Aylesbury Vale received a ‘Household Enquiry Form’ in early August, but so far over 28,000 households have yet to respond. Residents are required by law to confirm or update the details of anyone at their address who is eligible to vote in the UK.

The forms are pre-printed with the names of the occupants currently registered to vote at each address. A response is required; either to update their details if there are any changes or to confirm that the information is still the same. People who have moved address recently are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for the form and check the details. Across Great Britain, only 40% of people who have lived at an address for less than one year will be registered, compared to 94% of people who have been at their property for more than sixteen years.

Jo Hart, AVDC electoral services manager, commented: “Although the canvass response rate to date has been encouraging, over 30% of homes in the Vale have yet to respond. We have to undertake a number of prescribed steps to follow up on non-responding properties. Those households that do not respond to the reminder have to be personally visited during October, which is an expensive exercise. Therefore, we’d urge residents to help us save money wherever possible by responding to their reminder form ASAP.”

Residents can respond online, via SMS or by telephone using a unique two-part digit reference number which is printed on the form. The online process also allows people to add the names of any new occupants as well as remove names of those who no longer live at the address, or request a postal application.

For further information, visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/canvass or call 01296 585701.