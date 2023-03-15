Domino's among three Aylesbury takeaway outlets given five stars in latest round of food hygiene ratings

One of Aylesbury’s Domino’s stores was among three takeaway outlets in the town to receive a five star food and hygiene rating.

In total, six of eight businesses recently inspected by Bucks Council received top marks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FSA scheme gives venues a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Advertisement

Advertisement

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

Advertisement

Advertisement

0 – urgent improvement is required

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Chargos Piri Piri at 165 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, received a five star rating on 8 March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Domino's Pizza at Unit 5, Concorde Square, Aylesbury, received a five star rating on 8 March.

Double Eight at 28 Parton Road, Aylesbury, received a five star rating on 8 March.

Prestwood Plaice at 6 Chequers Parade, Wycombe Road, Prestwood, received a five star rating on 19 October.

The Crown Inn at The Square, Twyford, received a five star rating on 9 March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Memories Of India at Ashley House, 6 The Broadway, Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common, received a five star rating on 3 March.

The Bull & Butcher at The Square, Akeley, Buckinghamshire was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on 7 February.