News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-3 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Domino's among three Aylesbury takeaway outlets given five stars in latest round of food hygiene ratings

Six out of eight Bucks venues received top marks

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT

One of Aylesbury’s Domino’s stores was among three takeaway outlets in the town to receive a five star food and hygiene rating.

In total, six of eight businesses recently inspected by Bucks Council received top marks.

The FSA scheme gives venues a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images
Most Popular

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Read More
Residents refute Lidl claims that new Tring store was 'overwhelmingly welcomed'

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Chargos Piri Piri at 165 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, received a five star rating on 8 March.

Domino's Pizza at Unit 5, Concorde Square, Aylesbury, received a five star rating on 8 March.

Double Eight at 28 Parton Road, Aylesbury, received a five star rating on 8 March.

Prestwood Plaice at 6 Chequers Parade, Wycombe Road, Prestwood, received a five star rating on 19 October.

The Crown Inn at The Square, Twyford, received a five star rating on 9 March.

Memories Of India at Ashley House, 6 The Broadway, Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common, received a five star rating on 3 March.

The Bull & Butcher at The Square, Akeley, Buckinghamshire was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on 7 February.

The Iver Inn, 28 High Street, Iver, was given a score of three on 7 February.

Aylesbury