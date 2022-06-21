Dogs dress up at traditional village fete near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

The fete opens at 1pm at the sports club, with the Dog Fancy Dress at 1.30pm, plus a treasure hunt, traditional races and a tug of war, as well as vintage cars, stalls and refreshments.

Attractions include Splat the Rat, coconut shy, welly wanging, a children’s entertainer and a craft fayre. The Leckhampstead Shetland Pony Company will be in the Manor House front paddock.

A flower and baking competition for adults and children is being held at St John’s Church, with entries in four different classes – Arrangement of garden or wild flowers in a vase; Miniature tray gardens; Adults’ Victoria sponge; and Kids’ Jubilee biscuit.

Teas being served at the Wicken Scarecrow Festival in 2019

The £200 prize raffle draw takes place at the White Lion pub at 5.30pm, with live music from One Foot in the Groove until 9.30pm.