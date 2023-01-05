News you can trust since 1832
Do you recognise this Collie dog found in Buckingham?

Police are looking for the owners of the dog which was found today

By Hannah Richardson
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:12pm

Do you own this dog – or do you know who does? Police officers in Aylesbury Vale have shared a picture of the collie bitch, who was found at about 12.45 today in the Gawcott Road area of Buckingham.

A police spokesman said: “If this if your dog or you recognise whose dog it is please contact 101 quoting reference 901 of the 5th Jan 2023. Thank you.”

The collie was found today in Buckingham