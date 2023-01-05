Do you recognise this Collie dog found in Buckingham?
Police are looking for the owners of the dog which was found today
By Hannah Richardson
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:12pm
Do you own this dog – or do you know who does? Police officers in Aylesbury Vale have shared a picture of the collie bitch, who was found at about 12.45 today in the Gawcott Road area of Buckingham.
A police spokesman said: “If this if your dog or you recognise whose dog it is please contact 101 quoting reference 901 of the 5th Jan 2023. Thank you.”
