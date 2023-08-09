‘Disgusting’ pile of fly-tipped waste including soiled nappies blocks entrance to beauty spot

Bucks Council stepped in to clear the dumped rubbish, which included suspected asbestos, at the entrance to a local nature reserve

The charity that manages a local nature reserve has thanked Bucks Council for clearing a ‘disgusting’ pile of hazardous waste, including soiled nappies, at the entrance to one of their sites.

Staff from the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) discovered the fly-tipping at the entrance to their Gallows Bridge Farm reserve last Tuesday.

The size of the pile meant nobody could access the reserve by car.

The pile of fly-tipped waste blocked the entrance to the nature reserve

As well as soiled nappies, the waste appeared to include dangerous asbestos, meaning staff from the trust were not able to touch the waste, and asked Bucks Council to step in and help.

The unitary authority cleared the pile a week later, making the reserve accessible once again.

BBOWT land manager Mark Vallance said: “We are very grateful to the council for clearing up this disgusting mess so quickly.

"This kind of behaviour is incredibly selfish in so many ways. Firstly, it is potentially hazardous to our staff, members of public and to the wildlife we’re trying to protect at this nature reserve.

"It is also a waste of time, effort and money to have to clear it up, both for us as a charity and for the council, when we should both be focusing on doing good work for local people and wildlife.”