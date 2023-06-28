Disabled Aylesbury woman takes on Parallel Windsor to support neurodiverse communities

An Aylesbury woman is preparing to take on Parallel Windsor to advocate for fellow disabled adults to live life to the max and to fundraise for charity.

Payal Brahmbhatt, known as Payali, who has Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities, will be undertaking the Super Sensory challenge to fundraise for Soundabout. Soundabout uses music, sound and silence to create opportunities where Learning Disabled people with complex support needs thrive.

Since recently moving back to her family home to Aylesbury, Payali has enjoyed using Soundabout resources to get out into the community exploring the music and sound. Payali and her family are keen to advocate that you can have complex support needs and live a fulfilling, exciting, and active life.

Smiley Payali, Disabled advocate and fundraiser

She enjoys bustling atmospheres, large crowds, and big events, however there are very few accessible challenge events on offer.

Parallel Windsor welcomes all ages, health conditions, and abilities. The event aims to challenge everyone to get moving by taking part in a range of multiple running, walking, and pushing distances from 100m to 10K.

Supported by the rest of the Soundabout team, family, friends, and carers, Payali will be challenged to exercise her senses through a series of specially designed challenges over a 1km distance such as responding to sound, taste, and touch.

Payali’s sisters say: “Since coming home, she’s been a great advocate for wanting to get out and about and enjoy her best life. It was very important for Payali to raise awareness with people like herself in the community and unite communities in different ways. It’s a great opportunity to really raise awareness around people like Payali and being able to participate in life in the best way and in the fullest way. An opportunity to celebrate Payali for who she is.”