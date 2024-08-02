Village News

Dinton village news

Susan Hargraves – I heard recently the sad news that Susan (Sue) Hargraves had died. Her son, Mark, writes:

“Mum, Susan, or Sue, as some knew her, passed peacefully away on Friday, July 19, at her Care Home in Colchester. She had been in the area for just over a year, leaving The Coach House in Dinton, where she had lived for many years with her partner, Michael Roads. She went to East Anglia to be near to her son, Mark, Sian, his wife, and her grandchildren, Lily, Jack and Sam, as sadly her quality of life had diminished.

Sue was very well known in the local area. Her main passion was horses and when she first moved to the area, over 50 years ago, she worked in a local stables and became a very capable and highly competent horse woman. She trained horses, taught people how to ride and for a long time was part of local hunts and point-to-points. With Chris and Barbara, they held gymkhanas at their home in Horsenden, which were always very well attended by the local children. After Michael died, she developed other areas of interest such as the local book club, watching racing, enjoying ballet and opera; and she still continued to enjoy parties and socialising, so much part of hers and Michael’s life.

There will be a small family cremation in Suffolk, followed by a Thanksgiving Service for Sue’s life to be held in Dinton Church, hopefully in September. Sue will be very sadly missed by her family and all those who knew her.”

Thank you to Mark and Diane Smith for the information. We send our sincere condolences to Sue’s family and friends at this very sad time.

Power cut – On Monday, July 22, there was a power cut at Starveall Farm and in the surrounding area which lasted for over an hour. Unfortunately, Starveall Butchers had to close for the day. UK Power Networks have advised me that the power cut was caused by an unexpected overhead cable fault that affected 569 properties. Their staff eventually resolved the situation by cutting back some trees from their overhead cables.

DIARY DATES

Activities at Waddesdon – There are lots of family activities at Waddesdon Manor during the Summer holidays. These include Urban Canvas Street Art from this Friday, August 2, until this Sunday, August 4, The Actual Reality Arcade from Friday, August 9, until Sunday, August 11, “On Targett Events” from Friday, August 16, until Sunday, August 18, Berkshire Birds of Prey from Friday, August 23, until Monday, August 26, and All that Glitters Face-painting on selected dates. To find out more, please visit waddesdon.org.uk

Street Food Saturday – This Friday, August 2, it’s Street Food Saturday at Vale Brewery at Brill. Bentley & Butler will be selling food and there will also be live music. You can find out more information if you visit valebrewery.co.uk

Summer Open Air Theatre – From this Friday, August 2, until this Sunday, August 4, there’s Open Air Theatre at Lopemede Farm, Thame, OX9 3SH. It will be a mash-up of all your favourite Shakespeare plays and characters, set at a music festival. There will be a pizza van, flower crown making and an after party at certain performances. To find out more and book your tickets/s, please visit www.alltheworldsastagepresents.com

Service – Morning Worship starts at 9am at the Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Dinton, this Sunday, August 4. Please see the Stone & Bishopstone column for details of other church and chapel services.

Seniors Day – This Sunday, August 4, those aged 60+ can travel for £7 (and bring their grandchildren for £1 each) on Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway. For full details, please visit www.chinnorrailway.co.uk

Cuddington Sunshine Club – Next Monday, August 5, at 2pm, the Cuddington Sunshine Club will meet for Tea and Card Games at Cuddington Playing Fields Clubhouse. The Club is open to senior citizens in Cuddington and the surrounding villages. Activities include monthly tea and card games sessions, bi-monthly Matinee Cinema at the Bernard Hall, Coach Outings, a Summer Garden Party at Tyringham Hall in Cuddington and a Christmas Party at the Bernard Hall in Cuddington. Please telephone Angela on 01844 291932 if you would like more information.

Dinton Summer Cricket Camp – Please remember that limited space is available at Dinton Summer Cricket Camp which runs from 9am until 3pm next Tuesday, August 6, until Friday, August 9. It is for those aged from 7 to 13 years and costs £40 per day or £120 for the full four days. To see if there are any places left, and to book your son’s/daughter’s place, please telephone Jamie Perkin on 07724 696333 or email [email protected]

Waterperry Opera Festival – Waterperry Opera Festival takes place from Friday, August 9, until Sunday, August 18, at Waterperry House and Gardens. There will be all sorts of music on different days. You can find out more and/or book your place/s if you visit waterperryoperafestival.co.uk

Churchyard Working Party – On Saturday, August 10, there will be a Churchyard Working Party at the Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Dinton. The work consists mainly of mowing, strimming, removing ivy from the walls and ensuring the paths are clear. For more information, please telephone Rosemary Jackson, Church Warden, on 01296 748655.

Emergency Services Day – It’s Emergency Services Day at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre at Quainton on Sunday, August 11. This is a special day when we celebrate our Emergency Services and raise awareness of local charities, clubs and societies from our local community. The Emergency Services will bring their vehicles along for us to admire, subject to emergency call-outs, as usual. The whole heritage railway will also be open as usual, so visitors can enjoy all the usual fun of a Steaming Day at the Railway! For more details and to book, please visit bucksrailcentre.org

Singing for the Brain – There’s a Singing for the Brain Session at the Community Well-being Hub, Bucks New University, 59 Walton Street, Aylesbury, HP21 7QG, from 10.30am until midday on Tuesday, August 13, and 27. This is a friendly, fun, social activity for those affected by dementia and their carers. Based on the principles of music therapy, the stimulating sessions include vocal warm-ups and singing a wide variety of familiar and new songs. Virtual sessions take place weekly online by Zoom on Mondays at 11am. Please telephone 01296 718596 or email [email protected] to find out more.

Dinton Beer Festival – Dick O’Driscoll writes: “The ninth annual Dinton Beer Festival will be held this year on Saturday, August 17, in the garden of The Seven Stars pub, from midday until 6pm. There will be a selection of real ales, ciders and Pimm’s with live music through the afternoon and a barbecue hosted by Steph and her team, please note that the A418 is scheduled to be closed at the HS2 construction site so coming from Aylesbury direction will take more time.

All proceeds will go towards parish projects and we are delighted to report that to date, the Beer Festival has distributed nearly £14,000 with donations from last year’s Festival covering repairs to the Parish Field fencing with new hedge planting and a new outside tap to the church. Other projects pledged include wildflower planting in the Parish Field and footpath improvement on the route to Haddenham.

So please put the date in your diary and come along to The Seven Stars to enjoy a family day out. We are always looking for sponsors and if you would like to sponsor a barrel or some cider or Pimm’s or contribute to the cost of the glasses, please contact Dick O’Driscoll on 07711 731740 or email Dick at [email protected] or Den Dunn at [email protected]”

Thank you to Dick for the information.

Garden Party Lunch – On Monday, August 19, the Sunshine Club Garden Party Lunch for members and their guests will take place at Tyringham Hall in Cuddington. For details, please telephone Angela Wenham on 01844 291932.

Memory Information Session – There’s a Memory Information Session at Beaconsfield Medical Centre, Walkwood Rise, Beaconsfield, HP9 1TX, from 2pm until 4pm on Tuesday, August 20. During this free, two-hour session which is open to members of the public, a Dementia Advisor will deliver information about memory, causes of memory loss, useful coping strategies, memory aids, how to stay healthy and planning for the future. Please telephone 01296 718956 or email [email protected] to find out more.

Towersey Fringe Comedy Night – Towersey Fringe Comedy Night takes place on Towersey Playing Fields on Saturday, August 24. It’s suitable for adults only. It will feature Cerys Nelmes (Compère), Rory Bremner, Stephen Bailey, Joe Bor and Leah Davis. The event opens at 5pm and the Comedy starts at 7pm. You are advised to come early to take advantage of Craft Beers, Gin Bar, Pimm’s, Fizz and some fabulous food stalls. Tickets cost £25 each and are on sale at www.towerseyfringe.co.uk or if you telephone Lucinda on 01844 260869.

Open Garden – The garden will be open at Springfield Farm, Chalkshire Road, Butlers Cross, HP17 0TR, from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday, August 25. Entry into the garden will be via the field (entrance in Chalkshire Road). There will be lots of signs and yellow balloons at the field gate. Coming from the Terrick roundabout, the garden is about a quarter of a mile along Chalkshire Road on the left hand side.

The garden covers 2.5 acres with a rose garden, orchard, vegetable/cutting garden and herbaceous borders.

Whilst the £5 cash entry fee will go to the charities chosen for 2024 by the National Gardens Scheme (NGS), all profits from the sale of tea and cake will go towards the upkeep of Ellesborough’s church and village hall. Entry for children under 7 years old will be free. Last year the NGS raised over £3.4 million and some of the beneficiaries were: MacMillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Parkinson’s UK, Sue Ryder, Mencap, and the Army Benevolent Fund, amongst others, plus smaller donations to gardening projects. Annabel Westray looks forward to seeing you !

Thank you to Annabel and to Honor Vane for the information.

Towersey Fringe Bands, Beer & Family Fun – On Sunday, August 25, from 1pm, Towersey Fringe Bands, Beer and Family Fun will be at Towersey Playing Fields. There will be live music featuring Indie City, The 2 Strokes, Radio Generation, Selver, Dubwiser, Dragonfly, Groove Driver, Far from the City and No Direction. More information can be found if you visit www.towerseyfringe.co.uk

Arts Society – The Arts Society will meet at the Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Dinton, on September 3. “Boldness and Theatricality of the Baroque Era” will be the subject of the meeting. If you would like more information and/or to let them know you are coming, please email [email protected]

Back to School – On Wednesday, September 4, pupils at Cuddington & Dinton C of E School will return to school at the start of the Autumn Term. (Tuesday, September 3, is an Inset Day for staff training so pupils will not attend school that day).

Parish Council – The next meeting of Dinton with Ford & Upton Parish Council will be held in Dinton village hall on Tuesday, September 10, starting at 7.30pm when all parishioners are welcome to attend. There is no meeting scheduled to take place in August.

Prima Facie – At 7pm on Thursday, September 12, there will be a National Theatre Live presentation of “Prima Facie” (Certificate 15) in the Bernard Hall in Cuddington. Doors open at 6.30pm; refreshments will be available. More information can be found if you visit the Village Picture House section of the Cuddington Village website.

Open Gardens – On Sunday, September 22, from 2pm until 4.30pm, the gardens will be open at Winslow Hall, Sheep Street, Winslow. Tickets cost £15 each which includes tea, cake, refreshments and classical music provided by the Starveall Flutes. To book your place/s, please visit the Eventbrite page www.bit.ly/tickets-winslowhallopengarden