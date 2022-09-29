Detectorists found treasure found 25 times in Bucks last year

The Institute of Detectorists said finding treasure gives historians a valuable insight into the past, but encouraged hobbyists to practise "responsible" metal detecting.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice for 2021 show there were 25 finds reported to Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court, which is responsible for holding treasure inquests.

This was up from 23 the year before – ​and among 317 found in the area since records began in 1995. Across England and Wales, 908 finds were reported last year.

A British Museum worker examines part of a coin hoard

The Treasure Act, introduced in 1997, defines treasure as discoveries older than 300 years.

These include coins, prehistoric metallic objects and artefacts that are at least 10 per cent precious metal such as gold or silver.

All potential treasure finds are processed by the British Museum, whose experts advise coroners on whether the find fits the definition of treasure.

If a coroner rules that it is treasure, both local and national museums are given the chance to acquire the pieces, and the finder will be paid a sum depending on the treasure's value.

But if the find is determined not to be treasure, or no museums want it, then it is returned to the treasure hunter.

The MoJ said the rise in the number of finds from 2020 to 2021 is likely due to the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Keith Westcott, founder of the Institute of Detectorists, said: "Beyond the fascination which surrounds treasure and monetary rewards, is an important value of detecting finds – a historical value which provides a valuable insight into our past.

"Often though, the archaeological record which surrounds the find, the information that gives it context, is damaged or ignored."

He encouraged amateurs to follow responsible metal detecting and leave important finds in place ready to be excavated by archaeologists.

He said a recent example of this was when amateur detectorist Mariusz Stepien stopped digging upon realising he had discovered important objects in Scotland in 2020, allowing archaeologists to recover a rare haul of Bronze Age artefacts.