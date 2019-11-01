Details of Aylesbury Remembrance Day service and parade revealed

Details of Aylesbury's Remembrance Day service and parade have been revealed.

The town’s annual Remembrance Day Service and Parade on Sunday 10 November in Aylesbury Market Square.

This year the event is expected to attract a greater number of members of the public, along with military veterans and local civic figures as it is 100 years since the first Remembrance Day.

Organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC), the event includes a parade from the arches off Market Square to the War Memorial at 10.50am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. The remembrance service, led by Reverend Doug Zimmerman, begins shortly after 10.55am and centres around the symbolic two-minute silence – which begins at 11am.

A lone trumpeter will play the Last Post before the two-minute silence. After the Reveille, the service continues with prayers, hymns and the national anthem, led by the choir of St Mary’s Church and accompanied by Ellesborough Silver Band.

Alexander Boswell, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, will lay the first wreath at the War Memorial followed by other civic dignitaries including, councillor Judy Brandis, chairman of AVDC, councillor Mike Smith, the Mayor of Aylesbury, group captain Katherine Wilson, RAF Halton and representatives from local organisations.

At the end of the service, the parade will march past the Clock Tower where the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Chairman of AVDC, Town Mayor and RAF Halton Group Captain will take the salute.

Councillor Judy Brandis, chairman of AVDC, said: “Remembrance Day offers us the chance to remember and honour those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. I would like to encourage all local residents to attend this special 100 years Remembrance Day service and parade.”