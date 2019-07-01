Delay to opening of Hale Leys store which is offering double bed for £14.99 to first customers

There has been a delay to the opening of Bargain Buys in Hale Leys, which was supposed to open on Wednesday with a faux leather double bed for £14.99 to the first five customers.

The revised opening date is now, Saturday, July 6, and with fine weather expected on the weekend day, even bigger queues are predicted.

Executive chairman of Bargain Buys, Nadir Lalani, said: "We are pleased to be opening a Bargain Buys store for the people of Aylesbury, with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening even more new stores throughout 2019, creating over 1,000 jobs.

"The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for out opening day only specials,l so come early to catch the bargains."