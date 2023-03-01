A nine-year-old deaf boy from Aldbury has urged the government to fund a programme which changed his life.

Orson Grimer has called on the government to support and fund the life-changing programme which helped him to listen and speak.

Orson, who was diagnosed with hearing loss as a baby, attended charity Auditory Verbal UK’s (AVUK) specialist programme for two years. When he graduated, he had language skills ahead of hearing children of his age.

Pictured: Orson with Angela Rayner MP

His mum Avril is backing AVUK’s #HearUsNow campaign. She has written to Health Secretary Steven Barclay MP calling on the government to ensure every family who wants their child to learn to listen and talk will be able to access an Auditory Verbal programme through publicly funded services in their area.

Avril and Orson have also launched an online petition asking for investment in Auditory Verbal therapy. She said: “AVUK truly changed both Orson’s life and ours as a family. From all the worries we faced after his hearing loss was diagnosed to the amazing support of everyone at the charity.

"Now Orson is doing so well at school where he proudly talks about being deaf and the support we, as a family, were fortunate to have.

She added: “All families with deaf children should have the opportunity to access Auditory Verbal therapy through publicly funded services. We are urging the government and health minister to #HearUsNow.”