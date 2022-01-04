Date and venue confirmed for Race for Life Aylesbury 2022

A date and venue has been confirmed for this year's Race for Life event in Aylesbury, raising money for Cancer Research.

This year's 5k race takes place at Waddesdon Manor on Wednesday May 18 at 7pm.

Cancer Research advises that anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 50 per cent off discount by using the code RFL22J50.

People of all ages and abilities can take part, the charity advises.

Money raised goes to scientists to work on finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson, Elisa Mitchell, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing

up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Aylesbury will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Elisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

NHS Digital data shows around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

An event spokesperson added: "Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia."

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”