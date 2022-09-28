Darts star James Wade announces Aylesbury visit for final leg of three-day charity rally

Currently ranked as the fifth best player competing on the Professional Darts Corporation circuit, James is visiting Stoke Mandeville Stadium tomorrow morning.

He is raising funds for Bipolar UK by completing a quirky ‘501 charity rally’.

The 39-year-old is completing 501 miles in a Ford Focus purchased for £501 by travelling from Scotland to Bipolar UK’s head office in London.

James Wade in his £501 car

As part of the rally challenge, Wade will set out to achieve a ‘nine dart finish’ – visiting nine individual Falken tyre dealers on the route, who are supporting his fundraising efforts with special customer promotions.

James is scheduled to pull into the Aylesbury stadium at 12.30pm, his pit stop could last for as long as an hour.

His final checkpoint is Adams and Page at Cressex Industrial Estate in High Wycombe.

The former World Matchplay champion will be facing off against residents on a portable oche and dartboard during his one-hour stay in Stoke Mandeville.

He will be playing a series of one-off legs against members of the public.

There will also be branded and signed merchandise from the top level sportsman available for purchase.

All proceeds from the promotion will go towards the final fundraising total.

James Wade said: “I have always had an interest in cars and combined with my roles as a Bipolar UK and a Falken ambassador, taking part in a charity rally seems the perfect vehicle for a fundraising challenge. As someone who has been diagnosed with bipolar and ADHD, I am fully aware of how challenging this can be and the aim is for the rally to raise awareness of the condition and the incredible work Bipolar UK do.

“We purchased the Ford Focus a few weeks ago and have prepped it for the rally, so we are now all geared up and ready to go on our fundraising journey.