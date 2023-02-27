Dancing in the street as ukulele group busks for earthquake appeal in Buckingham

People were dancing in the street in Buckingham on Saturday, February 25, when the Buckingham Ukulele Group held a busking session outside Waitrose, raising over £400 for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Club spokesperson Roger Edwards said: “Despite the bitterly cold wind, people joined in and danced and sang along as the group played.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Whether they were hopping up and down with the cold or not, I’m not sure,” he joked.

The Buckingham Ukulele Group playing outside Waitrose

Thanks to the generosity of the audience and passers-by, together with a donation from the Granborough Senior Citizens Club, more than £400 was raised for the appeal.

Roger added: “Despite the cold, all members of the group agreed that it was great fun, and wonderful to see how big hearted people can be in giving money for such a worthwhile cause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Buckingham people have shown once again just how generous and supportive they can be in giving help to others.”

Formed in 2014 by local musician Sue Snell, the group now numbers 20 ukulele enthusiasts. Led by Marion Meakin, they play an eclectic mix of songs from across the decades

The band has a list of gigs lined up both locally and further afield this year, and is delighted to have been invited back to perform at this year’s Towersey Festival on Sunday, August 27.

Roger said: “The whole idea really is for us to have fun but also to try and get that fun across to everyone else as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement