Dan from Wing will walk 260 miles in memory of his daughter

Local father of three, Dan Branton, has embarked on the challenge of a lifetime, as he walks from Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Bucks to Harlyn Bay in Cornwall, to raise money for SANDS stillbirth & neonatal death charity.

Dan, a graphic designer from Wing, Bucks, now on day nine of his adventure, is taking three weeks to walk the 260 miles to his final destination on the North Cornish coast, as a tribute to his daughter Constance Elizabeth, who was stillborn in August 2012.

‘Dan’s Mighty Plod’ will cover six counties before reaching Harlyn Bay, where Constance’s ashes were scattered. Dan said, “In August 2012, my second daughter Constance Elizabeth was born sleeping at full term pregnancy, which was an incredibly tough time for both myself and my family.”

“Fast forward seven years and I have decided to walk the 260 miles from Constance’s birthplace at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury to Harlyn Bay in North Cornwall, where we scattered her ashes.

"As well as doing this in memory of my daughter, who would have been seven this summer, I want to raise much needed funding and awareness for Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, which provides vital support and advice for bereaved parents.”

He added, “Since announcing the challenge to family and friends I have already raised over £4100 in donations, already exceeding my £2500 target. The challenge itself will be completely self-funded by myself, including accommodation, logistics and equipment. I have a JustGiving page, so any online donations would be gratefully received.”

Dan is a director of Hemel Hempstead-based graphic design company Igloo Creative.

The training for his challenge has been a massive shift compared to his desk-based role at work, sometimes walking morning, noon and night around his job in order to get the training miles in.

Dan is looking forward to completing his journey, which he has been planning now for the last twelve months. You can follow his progress at https://www.facebook.com/dansmightyplod/ and his JustGiving page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dansmightyplod.