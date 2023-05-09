Damp trend set to continue across Aylesbury Vale with heavy showers likely

Saturday, May 6 2023 saw the coronation of King Charles III, with many gathered huddled under brollies outside Buckingham Palace to pay respects to the new king. Rain continued throughout much of the coronation ceremony, and even led to a scaled-back flypast over Buckingham Palace.

Much of the Aylesbury Vale saw 10-15mm of rain through the daytime, with London having 5-15mm through the course of the day.

It is starting to become a tradition that whenever a royal event occurs, those in London are subjecting to standing out in the rain.

The coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, on June 2 1953, was a chilly day with a northerly breeze bringing cloud and spells of rain for much of eastern England.

The cloudy and damp conditions again led to people in coats and umbrellas outside Buckingham Palace. However, data shows that the Queen’s coronation didn’t bring quite as much rainfall, with 2.6mm recorded at Kew.

Temperature data was not as rigorously recorded in 1953 as now, but there has been a warming trend in 30-year climate average temperatures and for the period of 1961-1990 the climate average was 14.61C for Kew Gardens in London. In comparison, the 30-year average for 1991-2020 for Kew is 15.74C, about a degree warmer.