Dads from Stoke Hammond and Aylesbury release single in support of Fathers 4 Justice

Two fathers are releasing a single later this week to coincide with Father's Day and to show their support for campaign group Fathers 4 Justice.

'My Son' is being released on Friday June 14 and was put together by friends Anthony Bell, 39, from Stoke Hammond and Danny West, 38, from Aylesbury.

Anthony Bell and Danny West

Anthony wrote the song during what he called 'a difficult period in his life' to show support for fellow fathers.

He said: "I wrote it two years ago when I was going through a custody battle in a bid to get more access to my son.

"Me and my partner split up and as his mum she got automatic custody.

"I endured a period of 11 months which was the worst time of my life where I did not see my son enough.

"We now get on well and I see my son more often and we have a very good relationship.

"Not every father will be lucky enough to see their children on Father's Day and that was why I wanted to write this song."

The video for 'My Son' was shot at Mains Hill Farm in Upper Winchendon and was directed by Anthony.

Other people who worked on the video were camera and drone operator Milo Mulvagh, assistant camera operator Craig Lorking, film editor Marina Stoylik, music mixer and masterer Rupert Cobb and shoot locator Stephen Jones.

Fathers4Justice founder Matt O’Connor said: “This is a song written from the heart, straight to the hearts of fathers everywhere who won’t see their children this Father’s Day.

"Anthony and Danny have crafted a great track and video and we hope everyone will get behind it.”

Anthony added: "Fathers4Justice have been very supportive of us by sharing news of what we are doing on social media and encouraging people to view the video and download the track.

"We were planning to perform it at a Fathers4Justice demonstration but that demo is not happening now.

"I have no aspirations to be a pop star - I just hope people will listen to it and it will bring comfort to any fathers during difficult moments this Father's Day.

The track is available to pre-order here at ‪https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/anthonybell/my-son‬

The lyrics to My Son are below:

Late night I come home

feeling sad coz I’m all alone

but it’s you that makes me feel alive

I count the hours and the days

my life is just slipping away

I feel lost until I look into your eyes

And I know, when you’re here my greatest fear is that the pain won’t disappear and let me go.

When you’re in my arms I’ll keep you safe from harm you will always know

You are my son

I’m gonna fight to keep you

Now close your eyes

And I’ll protect you from the storm

Your hand in mine

I need you more than you need me

What’s done is done

Hold my hand as we move along

From the sadness we now leave behind

From the darkness to the light

Now you know that I will always fight for you until the day I die