Dad John's charity challenge after cancer touched his Aylesbury family

A dad who likes a 'drink or three' took on a no booze challenge to raise money for charity after cancer touched his family.

John Cook, who works for Aylesbury Honda, will unveil the final fundraising total at a special Halloween kareoke event at The Bucks Yeoman pub in Bedgrove on Friday night.

A true pub regular, John decided to take on the challenge of steering clear of the booze for October, shocking his fellow pub-goers with his bravery.

But friends, family and colleagues have shown their support, and so far John's challenge has raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan cancer care.

John was inspired to take on the challenge after his family was touched by cancer twice.

When John was just 26 his father died from cancer, and more recently his family had another cancer scare when the mother of John's children battled and won against cervical cancer.

So at 8pm on Friday night The Bucks Yeoman Pub will celebrate life, survival, and John being able to drink again in aid of the a good cause! All are welcome.

John said: "The big C word has or either will affect many of us including myself with the loss of my father when I was only 26, and the fear of becoming a single father to two young children when my ex-wife was diagnosed as having cervical cancer, of which she has conquered and overcome with the all clear.

"Friends, family and the vast majority of the patrons of the Bucks Yeoman have been responsible for a massive response to the appeal hence showing the true, strong community spirit and generosity of the local boozer!"

If you would like to donate to Macmillan go to www.gosober.org.uk