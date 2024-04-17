Czechoslovaks remembered at Wingrave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunday 14th April 2024 witnessed the unveiling of two commemorative plaques in recognition of the friendship shared with the Czech and Slovak communities.

In 1938, the exiled president Dr Edvard Beneš came to London to live in relative safety away from the attrition of his homeland of Czechoslovakia. Putney was the chosen location but after numerous bombing raids in late 1940, it was decided to locate his family to The Abbey at Aston Abbotts, and the families of the close officials of his cabinet to the Old Manor House in Wingrave (now called Tabor House). Other Czech dignitaries were also housed at Addington House near Winslow.

During the war the Czechoslovak Government in Exile was in London but many of the men lived at these safe houses in the Aylesbury Vale. Some of the men married local girls.

Czech and Slovak flags at Wingrave

In April 1944, to show his gratitude to the people of Wingrave and Aston Abbotts President Beneš of Czechoslovakia donated the bus shelter on the A418, Winslow Road Junction on 15th April 1944. Over time the bus shelter had fallen into disrepair, and prompted by a visit from the then Czech Ambassador Libor Sečka in 2020, it was decided that something needed be done to tidy it up. Fast forward to 14th April 2024 almost 80 years to the day since the bus shelter was given, the bus shelter is now looking spick and span. It has two panels adorning the walls which give a potted history of the connection.

Similarly the Green in Wingrave now has a beautiful heritage information panel which explains the history of the Czechoslovaks at Wingrave. This is similar to one unveiled on the Green at Aston Abbotts in 2021. These were donated by the Memorial Association of Free Czechoslovak Veterans.

The event was attended by people from Wingrave, representatives of the Czech and Slovak Embassies in London, and some descendants of local Czech people who came to the area in the war. Making living links to the past were Suzie Moran, granddaughter of Jaromír Smutný who was the Chancellor to President Beneš, and Janet Smith of Aylesbury, the daughter of Josef Vojtásek, who was one of the president's bodyguards.