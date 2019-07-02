Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision with bus in Aylesbury

A cyclist remains critically injured after a collision with a bus yesterday afternoon (Monday) in the centre of Aylesbury.

At just after 1.30pm police say a bus was in collision with a cyclist at the roundabout junction of Ellen Road and Churchill Avenue in the town.

Library image

The cyclist, a 41-year-old woman from the town, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she remains in a critical condition.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dan Collett said: “This collision occurred at a busy time of the afternoon, and I am appealing to any witnesses who saw the incident, including passengers on the bus, to come forward.

“I am also appealing to drivers who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please check this and contact police if they have anything that can assist in our investigation.

“Anybody with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190199041 or make a report online via our website.

“We are aware of speculation on social media as to the cause of this collision, and I would ask members of the public not to speculate as this is causing distress to family members.”