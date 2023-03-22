Pupils at The Mandeville School in Aylesbury attended workshops in writing CVs and job interview training, as part of Bucks Council’s ‘Opportunity Bucks’ programme, which aims to ensure that all Bucks residents have opportunities to succeed and flourish.

The scheme’s efforts and key projects are being focused in 10 wards in the county where outcomes for residents around education, jobs, quality of life and health have been found to be less favourable than in other areas – including Aylesbury South-West, Aylesbury North-West and Aylesbury North. The Mandeville School’s catchment area includes some of the wards targeted for extra support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a successful visit in February to deliver CV writing workshops, Bucks Council visited the school again last week to deliver a ‘mock interviews’ event for Year 11 students, to help them gain valuable experience and confidence in interviewing and prepare them for future education and career opportunities.

A student takes part in one a mock interview. Picture: K Spence, Year 11, The Mandeville School

A total of 120 students had short, one-to-one mock interviews with 23 volunteers. The event was arranged in response to a request from the school to help their students improve the connections and pathways between the classroom and career.

Year 11 student Zoe said: “I was really nervous about the mock interview at first but talking through the process, practising answers and hearing the feedback has definitely put me at ease.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Year 11 student Ellie said: “It was good practice for the future and will help me prepare for what to expect in an interview.”

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett, said: “I’m very pleased to hear about the success of this event. These types of projects are central to our Opportunity Bucks programme, which is designed to improve outcomes for residents in the county who are experiencing hardship.

“Over the next few months, we will roll out more projects through Opportunity Bucks, as it is essential we find ways of making sure as many people as possible, regardless of situation, location or background, can make the most of what Buckinghamshire has to offer.”