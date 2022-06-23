'Cutest' job vacancy opens up at Bucks farm

Kew Little Pigs in Amersham is searching for a new office administrator who will be at the heart of the life of the tourist hotspot.

Paying £25,000 a year, the job involves supporting the site's business development manager with all aspects of running Kew Little Pigs.

Kew Little Pigs owner Olivia Mikhail, photo by June Essex/Animal News Agency

This will include fielding booking inquiries, fulfilling online orders and conducting stock takes, as well as assisting in some marketing and social media projects.Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "This really is one of the cutest jobs in Buckinghamshire and our new recruit will work on site, surrounded by adorable animals five days a week."Our office environment is relaxed, supportive and a good place to be, and we are so excited to be welcoming a new member to our happy team."The perfect candidate will hold a driving licence, and live within 30 miles of the farm, which is located in Old Amersham.

They will also be friendly and good at communicating, and have skills in Microsoft Office.Olivia added: "Kew Little Pigs really is a brilliant place to work and we are a supportive and friendly team. We are confident that this could be a dream job for the right candidate."

Interested parties can view the full job description on the Kew Little Pigs website.

The micro pigs, Photo from June Essex/Animal News Agency