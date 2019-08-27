Crowds enjoy scorching temperatures and a great musical line-up at Swanbourne Music Festival

More than two and a half thousand people enjoyed music by The Zutons and a host of other artists at this year's Swanbourne Music Festival on Sunday August 25.

The festival, now in its fourth year, took place at The Betsey Wynne pub and featured live music for around nine hours on one of the warmest days of the year.

RSVP Bhangra performing at Swanbourne Music Festival

The full line-up for the event was Shotplate, JR Harbridge, The Ned Dylan Band, 91 Nights, Flashback Photograph, Her Burden, The Eclectix, RSVP Bhangra and finally headliners The Zutons.

Speaking after their set Zutons lead singer Dave McCabe said: "It's a really nice festival - it is more family orientated than we are used to so it was great to see everyone dancing."

The Eclectix, who have featured at the festival on multiple occasions also spoke to us after their set with lead singer Alkka Quin saying: "Everything about the festival is amazing - for a local festival is a massive event.

"It is a brilliant stage to play on and everyone behind the scenes is fantastic.

The Eclectix performing at Swanbourne Music Festival

"We would love it if we could come back again!"

One of the night's highlights was RSVP Bhangra, regulars at world music festival WOMAD in recent years, who as the sun started to set got the crowd shaking their legs, waving their arms and moving their bodies to their iconic beats.

The band's drummer Cris said: "It's a very friendly vibe - all the bands have been great.

"Backstage everyone has been very friendly and saying hello which is fabulous - it is not always like that at festivals.

The Zutons performing at the Swanbourne Music Festival

"The people of Swanbourne passed their GCSE and A-Level bhangra - I would say they are ready to take it a bit further - maybe MA or PHD!"

Visitors were also able to browse a range of stalls, while there were bouncy castles and inflatables to entertain the kids as well as an array of food and drink stands to keep the crowd fed and watered in the sweltering temperatures.

Speaking on behalf of organisers Oakman Inns Charlotte Jackson said: "The sun shone on well over 2,000 festival fans in Swanbourne and we were really pleased with how the event went.

"Our charities had a great day, fundraising for their various causes: Wheelpower, DENS and Only a Pavement Away.

Crowds enjoying the Swanbourne Music Festival

"The Zutons were great headliners and certainly got the crowd rocking.

"We hope to see everyone again in 2020… watch this space for news!'

This year's warm and dry weather was in contrast to last year's conditions which saw a lot of rain the day before and during the first part of the day which turned the site into a mudbath however the weather did not deter estimated crowds of one and half thousand enjoying the music, which featured a headline set by Scouting For Girls.

Away from the main stage, there were a range of inflatables for kids to enjoy at the Swanbourne Music Festival

Crowds enjoy The Zutons at the Swanbourne Music Festival

Crowds enjoy the Swanbourne Music Festival

Her Burden perform at the Swanbourne Music Festival