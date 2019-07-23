Crowds enjoy live music at Winslow Concert Band's 25th birthday party

Winslow Concert Band celebrated their 25th birthday with an anniversary concert in Tomkins Park on Sunday July 21.

An estimated crowd of more than 200 people enjoyed an afternoon of live music courtesy of the concert band plus there were performances from the Buckingham Ukelele Group and the U3A Bobcats.

Winslow Concert Band's 25th anniversary party at Tomkins Park

Tunes performed by the Buckingham Ukelele Group included "Eight Days a Week”, “Maggie May”, “I Can See Clearly Now” and “Hi Ho Silver Lining.

The band’s chairperson Fiona Storey said of the day: “The day went very well - we had lovely weather and a great crowd so it was a really lovely atmosphere.

“Proceeds from the event went to our chosen charity for the year (Fight Bladder Cancer) and overall the day was a terrific success.

“Among the feedback we received was that we should make it an annual event.”

Formed in 1994, the group was originally called the Winslow & North Bucks Wind Orchestra and had around 20 members - now it has double that.

The concert band performed music including ‘Winslow Tableaux’, a piece all about Winslow, which was commissioned to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary in 2014.

Other highlights included “Moment for Morricone” which the band played to win their class at Milton Keynes Music Festival this year and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

The band were supported by other town groups including the Lions Club of Winslow, the Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association, the Buckinghamshire Freemasons, the Winslow Early Birds Women's Institute, the Winslow Bowls Club, Men in Sheds and Winslow History Group.

