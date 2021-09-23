Crime DOES pay for scouts thanks to crooks' cash!

Crime does pay...for a group of delighted local scouts at least!

Youngsters from the 4th Aylesbury troop were recently given a cheque for £13,000 that had been confiscated from crooks under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The money, which was handed over by Judge Francis Sheridan during a visit, will pay for a plot of land next to their headquarters.

Judge Sheridan with the 4th Aylesbury Scouts

The group had applied for a grant through Buckinghamshire Uniformed Youth.

Judge Sheridan, who had been a cub and scout in Belfast, spent time talking with the boys and girls, aged 10 to 14, answering questions about his job.

He said he had many happy memories of being a scout and his favourite activities were camping and cooking on an open fire.

Katy, aged 12, told him: “My favourite activities with scouts are camping, toasting marshmallows over and open fire and learning about first aid.

“We haven’t been able to camp for 18 months so I’m really looking forward to it again.”

Robyn, aged 11, said: “I’ve been involved since I was six and I really enjoy putting up tents and lighting fires.”

Lead volunteer for the group Linda Urquhart said: “Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces is what inspires me to volunteer. When they try a new activity or they achieve something they didn’t think they could and come up to you very excited and want to tell you everything, it makes you feel you have helped that child develop as a person.”

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts, said: “It’s so good to see the scouts meeting face to face and with a lot of the restrictions removed. Across the county we are seeing more and more boys and girls aged six to 17 wanting to join us.

“We are actively recruiting more volunteers so the children, who are our future, can join and learn skills for life.”