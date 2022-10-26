Crime Commissioner names preferred candidate to take over as Thames Valley Chief Constable

Jason Hogg has been selected as preferred successor to Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell, who retires in March 2023.

Jason is the current Deputy Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, a position he has held since 2019.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “After a detailed selection process I am delighted to announce that Jason Hogg is my preferred candidate to be appointed as the next Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police.

DCC Jason Hogg

"Jason has been with Thames Valley Police for over six years. He is done an excellent job as Deputy Chief Constable and I look to forward to working closely with him in the future.”

The appointment is subject to a confirmation hearing on November 18 by the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel.

Jason joined Thames Valley Police in January 2016 as Assistant Chief Constable (Crime and Criminal Justice) before moving to be the Chief Officer lead for the South East Counter Terrorism Unit & Regional Organised Crime Unit. He was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in 2019.