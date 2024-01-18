Cricketer James Hildreth to appear at Action4Youth’s event celebrating young people from Bucks and Milton Keynes

Former English professional cricketer, James Hildreth, who played for Somerset County Cricket Club, will be attending the Big Challenge Lunch held by charity Action4Youth on Wednesday 24 January, to celebrate young people from schools in Milton Keynes and Bucks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former English professional cricketer, James Hildreth, who played for Somerset County Cricket Club, will be attending the Big Challenge Lunch held by charity Action4Youth on Wednesday 24 January, to celebrate young people from schools in Milton Keynes and Bucks.

The Big Challenge Lunch is the Action4Youth 2024 awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of local young people throughout Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes. It is set to be a fun and lively event including speakers, challenges, and awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme running through the event is ’employability and the future workforce’, which is critical given the importance of young people being confident and work-ready when they leave school.

James Hildreth

As well as individual awards, schools will have the opportunity to raise the Ultimate Challenge Cup and win £1000 for their school! Teams from Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire schools will be pitched against one another across 8 challenge stations in a race against the clock to be crowned the winners!

Action4Youth CEO Jenifer Cameron said “We're excited to have James Hildreth at the 2024 Big Challenge Lunch, speaking to young people and sharing his experiences and knowledge. The day will be full of fun, competition, and inspiration. It truly highlights the power of collaboration and the spirit of our local councils."