Cricket book telling past tales of club near Buckingham raises £1,000 to get youngsters involved

Author, Brian Goodger presents the ‘cheque’ to David Wise, President of Thornborough Cricket Club and Chris Cox, organiser of the All Stars programme at the club.

Titled ‘Cricket As It Should Be Played: An Anecdotal History of Thornborough Cricket Club’ it features recollections and stories about the club from its earliest recorded days through to the present day. All cricket lovers will be able to relate to the humorous stories of dubious umpiring decisions and funny and memorable incidents down the years.

It is a book that will appeal to anyone who has ever played village cricket or been involved with village cricket, with some great tales of old Buckingham & District and South Northants Cricket League players and umpires.

It contains some unique and wonderful photos of teams throughout the era and thoughtful and funny memories of those great players and supporters who are sadly no longer with us.

“We never expected the sales of the book to go as well as they have,” said Brian Goodger, the book’s author.

"A big thank you to everyone who has already purchased a copy.”

There are still a few copies left and you can order a copy by emailing brian_goodge[email protected]

The book costs £10 plus £2.50 postage and packaging.

To discover more about Dynamos and All Stars visit the website www.ecb.co.uk/play/dynamoscricket

