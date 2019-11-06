Crest Nicholson announces new partnership with Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio

Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio DJ Paul Ronson pictured in 2014

The not-for-profit radio station lies at the heart of the hospital, providing 24 hour broadcast entertainment to hospital staff, patients and the local community.

Simon Daniels, Chairman & Station Engineer at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio, comments: “We are over the moon with Crest Nicholson’s sponsorship of our Online Streaming services to support the hospital radio station here in Stoke Mandeville.

"The radio station plays an important role within the hospital, with patients, visitors and staff in the hospital and National Spinal Injuries Centre tuning in on a daily basis, as well as the wider communit

“Hospital Radio plays a role in patient outcomes by providing important health and wellbeing information, plus of course great music. Without the generous support from local companies, it would not be possible for us to continue to run this free service, so I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Crest Nicholson.”

David Hnyda, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson, comments: “In addition to building high quality new homes, we also take pride in supporting local areas and neighbourhoods, so we are delighted to announce that Crest Nicholson is the new sponsor of Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio.

"The radio station is cherished within the local community and will also be enjoyed by many of our new residents at Harborne Manor across the road; it is our pleasure to be supporting this valued service.”