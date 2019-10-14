Creepy crafts this half-term at Bucks County Museum

There are some creepy crafty goings on at Bucks County Museum this October half-term...

Halloween crafts are taking place from Monday 28 October to Thursday 31 October.

On the day families can have a go at making pom-pom spiders to hang around the house or disgusting googly-eyed mugs to boggle your eyes.

If you are planning to go trick-or-treating you can design your own Halloween tote bag to collect your goodies and if you like slime come and make some gooey gloop.

The museum has also got some science tricks to try out when you visit the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery on Friday 1 November.

Activities are suitable for children 3 years and over. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Activities run 10am to 3pm and are drop in so no need to book. Just come along.

Full list of half term activities are:

Monday 28 October, 10am – 3pm: Spooky Spiders

Practice the art of pom-pom making and take home your very own creepy-crawly Halloween decoration. £3.00 per participant.

Tuesday 29 October, 10am – 3pm: Disgusting Googly-Eyed Mugs

Create your own creepy mug with dangling eyes to surprise your friends this Halloween. Yuck! £4.50 per participant.

Wednesday 30 October, 10am – 3pm: Trick or Treat Totes

Get creative with your Halloween designs on a fabric bag to take treat-or-treating. £4.50 per participant.

Thursday 31 October, 10am – 3pm: Gooey Gloop

Come along to the museum and follow the witch’s spell for some hands-on slime-making fun. £3.50 per participant.

Friday 1 November, 10am – 3pm: Science Fun Friday!

Join us for some science tricks 10.30am-12.30pm in our Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery. Included in the price of your entry ticket to the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery.

For more information visit www.buckscountymuseum.org