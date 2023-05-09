Crafty Aylesbury Vale schoolchildren reach finals of Coronation crown competition
Fifteen finalists took part in the hotly contested grand finale
Schools in Aylesbury, Buckingham, Haddenham and Great Missenden were among the finalists in a Bucks-wide competition to celebrate the King’s coronation.
Schoolchildren from across the county took part in the grand finale of Bucks Council’s Coronation Crown making competition on Thursday, May 4.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After fierce competition 15 finalists competed in the final, held at The Gateway council offices in Aylesbury, creating coronation crowns which were judged by a panel that included TV personality Lorraine Kelly, who is a Buckinghamshire Swan Envoy, the Lord-Lieutenant of Bucks Countess Howe, chairman of Bucks Council Dev Dhillon, chief executive Rachael Shimmin, deputy cabinet member for education and skills Joseph Baum and Adam Teeuw, director of physical production at Lucasfilm.
The judging criteria were: Wearability, Does the crown look Royal?, Why is the crown fit for a king? and What skills have been demonstrated?
The competition was extremely close, but the ‘jewels in the crown’ were Lent Rise School, Burnham (first prize for a primary school) and Heritage House School, Chesham (first prize for a secondary school).
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the primary schools category, second place went to Hamilton Academy, High Wycombe, and third place to Woodside Junior School, Amersham. In the secondary school category, second place went to Amersham School, Amersham.
The designers of the winning crowns each received £150, a goody bag from Lucasfilm and a tour around Pinewood Studios, second place received £100 and a goody bag from Lucasfilm and third place received £75 and a goody bag from Lucasfilm. All the finalists receive £20 each.
The winning crowns will now go on a tour of Bucks libraries with the coronation banners.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Full list of finalists
1st place primary – Lent Rise School, Burnham
2nd place primary – Hamilton Academy, High Wycombe
3rd place primary – Woodside School, Amersham
Advertisement
Advertisement
1st place secondary – Heritage House School, Chesham
2nd place secondary – Amersham School, Amersham
Runners up
Buckingham Park Church of England Primary School, Aylesbury
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chalfont St Peter Infant School, Chalfont St Peter
Holtspur School, Holtspur, Beaconsfield
Hughenden Primary School, Hughenden Valley
Loudwater Combined School, High Wycombe
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thomas Harding Junior School, Chesham
Buckingham Primary School, Buckingham
Burford School, Marlow
Haddenham Junior School, Haddenham
Advertisement
Advertisement
High Wycombe Church of England Combined School, High Wycombe
Lee Common Church of England School, Great Missenden